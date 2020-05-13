SHELDON, Mo. — A 20-year-old Sheldon man is being held on domestic assault charges after he purportedly stabbed a family member during an argument late Monday night.
Wesley Campbell remained in custody Wednesday at the Vernon County Jail in Nevada on a cash-only bond of $50,000. He is charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a news release Wednesday that deputies were called to a home on Commercial Street in Sheldon after Campbell stabbed a family member there multiple times. He had left the residence by the time deputies arrived but was taken into custody a short time later, Mosher said.
The sheriff said the injured family member, whose name was being withheld, was treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover fully from the injuries.
