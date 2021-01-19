ARCADIA, Kan. — A 37-year-old man is being held on charges of desecration of a body and possession of controlled substances related to Crawford County deputies' alleged discovery of a dead man in his backyard.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Tuesday that deputies, acting on a tip received Jan. 13, went to 111 S. Kansas St. in Arcadia, where they located the body of a man who had been reported missing to the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department.
The release said the man's death, which the bureau termed "suspicious," is believed to have taken place in Kansas City, where police are investigating. The identity of the victim has not been released as yet.
Deputies made contact with the resident of the address, Nicholas A. Carrillo, when they went there Jan. 13, and he gave consent for them to look around the property, according to the bureau. As deputies located the body, Carrillo purportedly fled on foot. He was not located and arrested until Friday night.
Carrillo was booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges of desecration of a body, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement; he is being held on a $15,000 bond.
