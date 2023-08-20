A man was injured early Sunday morning in downtown Joplin with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.
Joplin police were conducting a patrol downtown when they heard a gunshot just after 1 a.m., according to a news release from Capt. Will Davis. Upon arrival at the area of Fifth Street and Joplin Avenue, police found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest, Davis said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.
No suspect was identified, and police are actively investigating, Davis said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.
