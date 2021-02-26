An apparent gas pipeline explosion Friday morning at a property on Lone Elm Road near Carl Junction sent a man to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of injuries.
Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins said emergency workers responding at a 9:58 a.m. call reporting an explosion at a property on Lone Elm Road near Fir Road arrived to find a man lying on the ground near a small hole. Perkins said the man, who was conscious but disoriented as emergency help arrived, was taken to a hospital.
Perkins said he believes but is not certain that the injured man is an employee of the Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, which sent a crew to the scene in the aftermath of the explosion to address the possibility of any gas leak. He said emergency workers cleared the area following removal of the injured man while the pipeline company worked the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.