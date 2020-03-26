FAIRLAND, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is being held on murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's son and wounded her brother before barricading himself inside his home and shooting at law enforcement officers, resulting in injury to a state trooper.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Edwin Ball, 48, of Fairland, Oklahoma, is being held at the Ottawa County Jail on a single count of felony murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
Brendan Van Zwell, 25, was shot and killed at the start of the incident Tuesday night at Ball's home on East 320 Road in Fairland. The OSBI said a second civilian victim, Peter Stokes, age unavailable, was wounded and was taken to a Joplin hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening.
A state trooper was struck in the eye with a pellet while the barricaded man was shooting at officers surrounding his residence. The trooper, whose name has not been released, also was taken to a Joplin hospital for treatment of his injury.
The OSBI said the incident began when Zwell and Stokes accompanied Zwell's mother, who is a former girlfriend of Ball, to Ball's home, where Ball had been threatening to harm himself. As they arrived at the address, Ball purportedly shot and killed Zwell and wounded Stokes.
As Ottawa County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside his residence. Deputies summoned the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and OSBI to the scene about 7 p.m. The trooper was injured as a perimeter was being established about the residence and Ball began shooting at officers.
A highway patrol tactical team attempted negotiations over the next several hours to no avail, the OSBI said. Ball refused to comply with attempts to get him to come out and surrender until CS gas was deployed into the residence about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. At that point, he was taken into custody without further incident, the OSBI said.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical examination before being transported to the Ottawa County Jail.
