A Carl Junction man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday in a plea agreement in a felony weapon case that could allow him to receive a suspended imposition of sentence.
Jason K. Hunt, 18, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class E felony count of unlawful use of a weapon for which he could receive up to four years in prison. He had been facing a Class B felony count, which carries from five to 15 years.
Hunt's plea agreement also contains an assurance that the prosecutor's office will not oppose a suspended imposition of sentence if the court is willing to consider that. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for Nov. 2.
Hunt discharged a MAC-10 firearm from a vehicle April 6 near County Road 290 and Hunter Road near Carl Junction. A probable-cause affidavit states that he admitted to a deputy investigating a shots-fired call that he fired the weapon from a vehicle.
