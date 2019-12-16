A 20-year-old rural Reeds Spring man pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a statutory rape case involving a 12-year-old and was given a suspended jail sentence and placed on probation.
Kordale S. Spurgeon pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of sexual abuse in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a felony count of first-degree statutory rape.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Spurgeon nine months in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years.
Spurgeon was 18 in February 2017 when he purportedly forced himself on the girl at her residence in Carthage. He later sent messages to her via Facebook urging her not to tell anyone because he could get in "big trouble," according to a probable-cause affidavit written by a Carthage police detective.
