A 35-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon outside the Watered Gardens ministry and shelter in downtown Joplin.
Timothy T. White, who listed the shelter as his address, told police that a female acquaintance and her husband attacked him about 5:30 p.m. and stole his identification and a condom.
Capt. Will Davis said White did not require medical attention. No arrests had been made by Tuesday afternoon.
