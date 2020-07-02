CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night at a residence near Carl Junction that sent an Oklahoma man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release that deputies were called at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday to an address on a county road, where an argument between two women had led to an altercation between their husbands.
The sheriff said the husband who owned the residence told the other man to get off his property and shot the other man several times with a handgun when he refused to leave. The shooting victim, a 44-year-old man from Miami, Oklahoma, was taken to a local hospital.
Kaiser said the shooting victim's name was being withheld at this stage of the investigation. No arrests have been made or charges filed as yet in the shooting.
The sheriff said his office was told on Thursday that the injured man remained in stable but critical condition at the hospital.
