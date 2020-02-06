SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man who is facing several charges in Cedar and Vernon counties in Missouri and was the subject of a multi-agency search across state lines was arrested Thursday by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force near Little Rock.
Bradley Eugene Keith, 39, was taken into custody at a hotel parking lot in Cabot, Arkansas, by U.S. Marshals Service investigators, according to a news release.
Keith is charged in Cedar and Vernon counties with burglary, drug and weapon offenses, as well as state parole violations. He was also the suspect of a high-speed pursuit through Greene and Christian counties in January.
The search for Keith was led by another U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force out of Springfield with assistance from sheriff’s offices in Barton, Bates, Cedar, Christian, Jasper, Cedar, and Laclede counties, as well as the Lebanon Police Department.
