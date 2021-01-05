Joplin police are investigating a reported altercation on New Year's Day in which a man, who was believed to have been stabbed, fled the scene and has yet to be located.
Police were called Friday afternoon to 2028 S. Wall Ave. regarding an incident involving Brady L. Newton, 65, and his son, Lee F. Newton, 33.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Brady Newton reported that a 38-year-old male acquaintance got into an argument with Lee Newton and approached him armed with a gun. Davis said the Newtons reported that Lee Newton stabbed the other man in self-defense and that the other man fled when Brady Newton intervened in the altercation.
The incident remained under investigation on Monday without the other man having been located as yet, Davis said.
