A Springfield man obtained dismissal of a sexual abuse charge Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court as part of a plea bargain on a separate drunken driving and child endangerment case.
Christopher E. Alred, 34, pleaded guilty to an habitual offender level offense of driving while intoxicated in a plea deal dismissing related felony counts of child endangerment and resisting arrest in addition to the unrelated count of second-degree statutory sodomy.
Circuit Judge David Mouton delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to a sentencing hearing Dec. 14.
Alred was charged in January 2017 with having a 16-year-old girl perform a sex act on him in March 2016 inside a vehicle parked on a lot in Joplin.
The other charges stemmed from an arrest by Sarcoxie police on Aug. 27, 2017. A probable-cause affidavit states that when an officer tried to pull over the vehicle Alred was driving for having a headlight out, the defendant turned on his turn signal and moved into the lane for oncoming traffic and then pulled onto an exit ramp going the wrong direction.
He came to a stop at that point, allowing the officer to make contact with him and notice that he smelled of alcohol and had a child with him in the back seat, according to the affidavit. He refused the officer's request for a field sobriety test and tried to drive away. The officer chased him to a convenience store and arrested him as he was getting out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
The document states that the defendant has a history of driving while intoxicated and was driving with a revoked license at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.