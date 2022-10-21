A 24-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he shot several rounds from a 9 mm handgun into another man's vehicle several weeks ago on North Range Line Road in Joplin.
Eduardo Macias, who is listed as homeless on court records, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 2.
Macias was arrested Sept. 4 following a shooting incident near North Range Line Road and Zora Street.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he fired about six rounds into a vehicle occupied by 31-year-old Maico Vazquez, who was southbound on Range Line Road at the time. Macias purportedly fled westbound on Zora, but was spotted by an officer later the same day near Florida Avenue and Nashville Street and taken into custody.
Vazquez escaped injury in the shooting.
