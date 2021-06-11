NEVADA, Mo. — A Kansas man charged with firing a gun inside a motel room in Nevada waived a preliminary hearing this week in Vernon County Circuit Court.
David W. Parker, 59, of Mound City, Kansas, waived the hearing Thursday on a felony count of discharging a firearm from an inhabited building and was ordered to stand trial. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set Parker's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 6.
Parker was arrested on the charge March 15, 2020, when police responded to a report of a gunshot at the 71 Motel on North Osage Boulevard and made contact with him in one of the rooms. Witnesses reported having seen him carry several firearms into the room, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Parker denied having discharged a firearm and allowed officers into the room, where they observed several firearms present, including a .38-caliber revolver with a spent shell casing in it.
A search warrant was obtained and executed on the room and a bullet hole was discovered in a wall separating the bedroom and bathroom that had been produced by a .38-caliber round, according to the affidavit.
An investigator later spoke to Parker at the Vernon County Jail and he acknowledged having fired a shot from the gun but claimed he was hearing people outside his room and fired the shot into the ground outside and not into the wall. The affidavit states he also acknowledged having used methamphetamine on the day in question.
