NEOSHO, Mo. — An 18-year-old Newton County man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl about a year ago in Granby.
David M. Cox, of rural Neosho, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set a hearing Jan. 18 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
A probable-cause affidavit states that sexual assault allegations involving the girl and Cox first surfaced in September, leading to an investigation by Granby police and the charging of the defendant.
The girl told investigators in an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Cox's sexual advances began when she was 11 and escalated to molestation and sodomy, according to the affidavit.
She told investigators that he made threats that made her too fearful to tell anyone what he was doing and that the abuse continued for about three years. She said the most recent assaults had taken place in early 2021 and included both rape and sodomy.
She told investigators that the assaults had been extremely traumatizing for her, causing her to slash her wrists and attempt other forms of suicide.
The affidavit states that Cox corroborated a number of details in the girl's account of their encounters but denied that any sexual intercourse took place.
The document goes on to report that the defendant is under investigation in other jurisdictions with offenses against as many as eight other potential victims.
