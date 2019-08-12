NEOSHO, Mo. — A Joplin man who pulled his ex-girlfriend's hair out and cut it up with a pair of scissors pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of domestic assault and received a suspended sentence under terms of a plea deal with the Newton County prosecutor's office.
Demetrius J. Adams, 43, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of kidnapping.
Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed Adams five years in prison, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that he serve 120 days of shock incarceration but gave Adams credit for having already served that amount of jail time awaiting resolution of his charges.
The woman in the case testified at a preliminary hearing in May 2018 that she had been in a relationship with Adams for about four months when he assaulted her on March 16, 2018, at their residence on East 36th Street in Joplin. She said they got into an argument and that she tried to leave. But Adams would not let her go, slamming the door shut and throwing her phone against a wall and breaking it when she tried to call her mother.
He then grabbed her by her hair and pulled her into the living room, where he took a pair of scissors and began cutting her hair, she told the court. She suffered scissor cuts to her hands attempting to stop him, she said. Her hair was styled in braids with weaves and he pulled out her actual hair along with the weaves, and cut them both up, she testified.
Joplin police found a large pile of hair in the kitchen of the couple's residence and blood splatter on the floor.
The victim told the court that Adams had attacked her in a similar fashion once previously in Springfield, leaving her with a bald spot on her head.
