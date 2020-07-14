A Peculiar, Missouri, man was sentenced this week to some shock time in prison for spraying a Joplin police officer in the face with bear repellent a year ago during a traffic stop.
Devon E. Richardson, 47, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault of a special victim in plea agreement that dismissed related felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.
The plea agreement called for an eight-year sentence to be served in the state's shock incarceration program, with a court review for possible placement on probation after 120 days. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain at Monday's hearing and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon sentence.
Richardson was a passenger in a Chevrolet Colorado that Officer Jeffrey Flener stopped June 29, 2019, in the 2600 block of West 26th Street for having no visible license plate. Flener was sprayed in the face, chest and arms as he walked up to the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Rachel W. Mossman, 41, of Peculiar.
The truck then fled the scene but was chased down by other officers when the vehicle lost a tire and Mossman was reduced to proceeding on a rim. After his arrest, Flener admitted that he sprayed the officer from the passenger seat.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, the pickup truck had been reported stolen in Independence, Missouri, and police allegedly found burglary tools — a crowbar, angle grinder, chisel and hammer — inside the vehicle. Mossman remains charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with assault on the officer, vehicle tampering, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.