MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man was granted suspended sentences and probation this month in the sexual abuse of two girls.
Jose M. Elias, 35, entered an Alford plea April 14 to a reduced charge of enticement of a child in one Lawrence County Circuit Court case involving a 9-year-old victim.
He entered a second Alford plea May 25 to counts of first-degree and second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement dismissing two sodomy counts in a second Lawrence County case involving a 12-year-old girl.
Alford pleas admit no guilt, but acknowledge the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Elias' plea deals with the Lawrence County prosecutor's office called for concurrent 12-year suspended terms, and Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the arrangement and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the cases stated that he had kissed and touched the 9-year-old girl inappropriately on two occasions and that he had been sexually abusing the 12-year-old girl on several occasions before the matter came to light in October of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.