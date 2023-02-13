MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sentenced a 46-year-old man to 10 years in prison last week in a plea deal reached the day he was to go to trial on child sexual abuse charges.
Eric D. Bliss pleaded guilty Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to two counts of first-degree sodomy and single counts of second-degree and third-degree child molestation.
The defendant's plea deal with the Lawrence County prosecutor's office called for concurrent 10-year prison sentences on each of the counts, and Circuit Judge David Cole assessed the agreed-upon length of prison time.
Bliss sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 2019 and 2020, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges last year after an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and Aurora-Marionville police.
The charges were based on disclosures the girl made during an interview in February 2021 at the Child Advocacy Center in Monett.
