MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge found probable cause this week to order a Marionville man bound over for trial on charges that he sexually abused a 16-year-old boy.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that Terry Murphy, 58, should stand trial on counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child endangerment. The judge set a hearing June 13 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Murphy is accused of sexually abusing a teen he met on the online app Grindr in September 2020. A probable-cause affidavit states he picked the teen up and took him to his apartment where he provided him with alcohol and showed him pornography before sexually abusing him.
The affidavit states that Murphy acknowledged to an investigator with the Aurora-Marionville police having brought the boy to his home, giving him an alcoholic beverage to drink and watching pornography with him. But he denied having had sexual contact with him.
