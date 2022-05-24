MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.
Eric D. Bliss, 45, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree sodomy and single counts of second-degree and third-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set June 13 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Bliss is accused of molesting and sodomizing the girl between 2019 and 2020. He was charged with the offenses this year after an investigation by state child abuse investigators and the Aurora-Marionville police.
The charges are based on disclosures the girl made during an interview in February 2021 at the Child Advocacy Center in Monett.
