MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man has been ordered bound over for trial on charges that he sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.
Richard C. Elam, 49, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree sodomy. Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 13.
Elam is accused of sexually abusing the girl twice on Nov. 13 by touching her inappropriately, once in his vehicle and once inside his house. Aurora-Marionville police were notified the same day of possible sexual abuse of the girl and a forensic interview of the child was conducted on Nov. 30 leading to the arrest and charging of the defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.