MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man accused of calling a mental health center and claiming to be armed with handguns and a knife at an elementary school in Aurora waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on four felony counts.
Benjamin D. Lewis, 26, waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of making a first-degree terrorist threat, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance. Associate Court Judge Robert George set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 13.
Lewis purportedly called the Clark Community Mental Health Center in Aurora on June 17 and stated that he was at the Robinson Elementary School with two handguns and a knife and that "all cops must be killed," according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Aurora-Marionville police were searching for Lewis after securing the school when they received information that he was at a residence on Lincoln Street in Aurora. Officers went to the residence and spoke with a female in the front yard of her home, who told them that Lewis was in a bedroom and had a handgun.
Officers took him into custody, and a search warrant was obtained for the address. The search allegedly resulted in the seizure of a loaded .38-caliber revolver tucked behind the mirror of a dresser, small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.
In an interview with investigators the following day, the defendant admitted calling the mental health center and telling an employee that he was at the intermediate school in Aurora armed with two handguns and that "all cops" should be shot, according to the affidavit.
