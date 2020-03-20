MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 19-year-old Marionville man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he raped a 13-year-old girl at a bonfire where underage drinking was taking place.
Dillon J. McLoud waived the hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree statutory rape. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 14.
McLoud is accused of forcing himself on the girl while she was intoxicated at the bonfire. A probable-cause affidavit states that she told an investigator with the Aurora-Marionville police that on top of being intoxicated, she received a blow to her head while seated inside a vehicle and it added to a sensation she recalled of being in a dream.
She told investigators that she could recall McLoud pulling her out of the vehicle and raping her. She said she later stayed at his house and woke up in his bed.
A detective with the sheriff's office interviewed a juvenile who was at the bonfire and the boy told him that he did not see McLoud and the girl having sex but did later observe a photograph on SnapChat that depicted the two together in McLoud's bed.
McLoud acknowledged that the girl spent the night at his residence but denied having had sex with her to the investigator, according to the affidavit.
