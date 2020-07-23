MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Marionville man received a suspended sentence and probation this month when he pleaded guilty to sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl.
Benny K. Israel, 19, pleaded guilty July 13 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that called for a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and assessed Israel a term of seven years for the offense, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.
Israel was 17 years old on Jan. 28, 2018, when he molested the girl at a residence in Lawrence County. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that he admitted to an investigator with Aurora-Marionville police that he did what the girl said he did and that he knew it was wrong and felt remorse about it.
