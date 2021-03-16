NEOSHO, Mo. — A Maryland man accused of hitting a woman with a glass mug when she spurned his advances at a bar pleaded down to a misdemeanor count of assault Tuesday and received probation.
Alan J. Smith, 43, of Littleton, Maryland, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of fourth-degree assault in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Smith had been facing a felony count of first-degree assault for an attack March 15, 2019, on Christine Nielsen at Happy Jack's Tavern on Iris Road in Newton County.
Nielsen, who sustained cuts to her forehead and the side of her head, told a deputy that Smith had been coming on to her in an unwanted manner and that she had walked outside to get away from him when he followed her out, called her a derogatory name and hit her twice on the head with a glass mug.
Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed Smith one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for a year. The judge also ordered that he pay the victim $1,075 in restitution.
