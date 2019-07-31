NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge this week ordered a Maryland man to stand trial on a charge that he hit a woman with a glass mug when she spurned his advances at a bar in Newton County.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Alan J. Smith, 42, of Littleton, Maryland, to stand trial on a charge of first-degree assault. The judge set Smith's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Aug. 26.
Smith is accused of attacking Christine Nielsen on March 15 at Happy Jack's Tavern on Iris Road in Newton County.
A sheriff's deputy called to the scene found Smith being held down by other bar patrons and Nielsen with cuts to her forehead and side of her head. She told the deputy that Smith had been coming on to her in the bar in a sexually aggressive and unwanted manner and that she walked outside to get away from him. He allegedly followed her out, called her a derogatory name and hit her twice in the head with a glass mug, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
