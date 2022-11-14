A masked man dressed in black late Sunday night robbed a Joplin convenience store at gunpoint.
Police Sgt. Jason Stump said the gunman entered the Eagle Stop store at 3504 S. Range Line Road at 11:24 p.m. and demanded money from the cash registers. Stump said the robber brought along a bag for the loot and stole several cartons of cigarettes as well before leaving.
No arrest had been made in the case by Monday afternoon.
