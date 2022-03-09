Officer identified

The Joplin Police Department has identified Capt. William Davis as the officer who put an end to the shooting spree of Anthony Felix after Felix shot three other officers.

Davis arrived at Ninth Street and Connecticut Avenue on Tuesday afternoon just before Felix shot the last of the three officers there. Davis returned fire upon the suspect, bringing one of the worst officers-involved shooting incidents in the city's history to a close, police said in the latest news update released Wednesday afternoon.

The spree claimed the life of veteran police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and injured two other officers whose names have yet to be released. One of those officers remains hospitalized in critical condition and the other in serious but stable condition.

Davis, who was not injured in the incident, was placed on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy in officer-involved shootings.

Joplin police are not releasing any other details about the shooting while the Missouri State Highway Patrol's investigation remains in progress.