ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County deputies, drug task force members and Anderson police conducted 27 traffic stops and made five arrests during a joint operation Friday night in the Anderson and Lanagan area.
Officers seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, 40 grams of marijuana, some prescription pills and three firearms, according to a news release from the McDonald County Sheriff's Department.
Members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team joined McDonald County deputies and Anderson police in the operation that used both police dogs and reserve officers. Two of the three firearms seized were taken from convicted felons and the third was reported as stolen in Arkansas, the sheriff's office said.
