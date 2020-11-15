Two residents of Springdale, Arkansas, were killed in a two-vehicle crash at 10 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 59, 2 miles south of Highway 90 in Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Telni Helson, 53, and his passenger, Marciana J. Bokadrik, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner, the patrol said. In the second vehicle, driver Lidia O. Lopez, 36, and passengers Otilio O. Vasquez, 38, and four children ages 14, 11, 10 and 7, all of Neosho, were taken by ambulance to Northwest Arkansas Medical Center with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said the northbound Helson vehicle began skidding on the wet road and crossed into the southbound lane into the path of the southbound Lopez vehicle.
• A 16-year-old girl from Schell City was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on Route M, 2 miles west of Schell City in Vernon County, the state patrol reported.
The girl was taken to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol said her westbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a bridge rail.
• A Sarcoxie man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Friday on Civil War Road, half a mile north of Carthage in Jasper County, the patrol reported.
Casey Matthews, 19, was taken to Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries.
Matthews was standing outside the vehicle in which he was a passenger as the vehicle was stationary on the side of the road, the patrol said. Both he and the vehicle were hit by a northbound vehicle driven by Uriah J. Sanchez, 17, of Carthage, the patrol said.
