PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Southwest City man was being held Tuesday at the McDonald County Jail on warrants charging him with statutory rape of a minor in Oklahoma.
McDonald County sheriff's deputies and investigators, accompanied by Tulsa Police Department detectives and agents with Homeland Security Investigations, served two search warrants Tuesday in the Southwest City area, taking Walter Ramos, 46, into custody on two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 14 years old in Delaware County, Oklahoma.
Sheriff Michael Hall said the arrest was the culmination of a child abuse investigation that began a week ago.
