PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he molested and raped a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions within the past year.
Travis Roller, 36, of rural Seligman, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape.
Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Thursday in front of Judge Kevin Selby, but in the meantime his attorney filed a motion for a change of judge that was granted by Selby. A new judge has yet to be assigned.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl reported in June that she had been sexually assaulted by Roller and was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin.
The sexual abuse purportedly took place between the months of November 2020 and March of this year, according to the affidavit.
