PINEVILLE, Mo. — A rural Pineville man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on a child sexual abuse charge and was ordered to stand trial.
Adam A. Rosales, 36, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child younger than 12. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 19.
Rosales is accused of having deviate sexual intercourse with a 7-year-old girl. The girl disclosed during an interview with child abuse investigators Feb. 4 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Rosales committed sexual acts with her on more than one occasion.
After the defendant's waiver of the preliminary hearing Wednesday, the judge set a surety bond of $25,000 in the case, with the requirements that the defendant submit to electronic monitoring, that he restrict his work as an over-the-road truck driver to local trips only and that he have no contact with children while free on bond.
