A teenage girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76 in Bethpage in McDonald County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The unnamed 17-year-old, of Southwest City, was taken to Freeman Hospital in Neosho, where she was pronounced dead by a physician early Saturday morning, the patrol said.
The patrol said an eastbound pickup truck driven by Preston D. Farmer, 23, of Stark City, crossed the center line and hit the teen's westbound car head-on. Farmer was uninjured, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.