Mental health exam ordered in Joplin murder case

A judge ordered a mental health examination Tuesday for Joplin murder case defendant Michael Osborne.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the examination in response to a motion filed by Osborne's public defender, Brett Meeker. The judge ordered the 34-year-old defendant turned over to the Missouri Department of Mental Health for a mental health evaluation, with the case to be reviewed in six months as to his competency to stand trial.
Osborne is accused of fatally stabbing Shawn Rockers, 27, of Joplin, on Jan. 11 in the 300 block of South Connor Avenue.
He was tracked down in the state of Washington almost three weeks after the slaying and brought back to Missouri to face charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He has remained in custody at the Jasper County Jail on a $1 million bond since his extradition.
A mental health exam request and proposed order filed by his attorney have been sealed by the court and are not available to the public.
At a preliminary hearing April 11, the defendant's sister recanted what she purportedly told police that she witnessed the night of the slaying. Tiffany Hernandez, who was with Osborne when Rockers was killed, repeatedly denied at the hearing that she ever implicated her brother in the crime.
She testified that she and Osborne were out walking when he got into an argument with Rockers and two other men who were standing on the steps of a residence. She said that one of the other men — not Rockers — came down the steps and pushed her brother. She said she tried to protect her brother by stepping between him and the others and that something happened when she turned away from them and toward her brother because when she turned back around, Rockers had been stabbed.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney asked her is she hadn't told police that her brother challenged Rockers just prior to the stabbing: "You called me out. Well, here I am." Hernandez said she did not recall telling police that. The prosecutor also asked if she hadn't told police that she saw her brother take a swing at Rockers with a knife, and she said she had not seen her brother stab Rockers.
Rockers died of a single stab wound to the chest, according to a death certificate filed with the court.
Detective Tyler Christiansen testified at the hearing in April that Hernandez told him during an interview the morning after the stabbing that Osborne swung at Rockers with a knife and stabbed him while she was positioned between the two men.
Osborne was the victim of a baseball-bat beating in September 2018. Jack Ballard, the man charged in that crime, pleaded guilty in that case in June. Police have said the beating case and fatal stabbing were unrelated.
