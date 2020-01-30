Narcotics officers and a Joplin Police Department special weapons and tactics team served a search warrant Wednesday at a residence of South St. Louis Avenue, seizing more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and two loaded handguns, and arresting two suspects.
Investigators with the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team conducted the search at 206 S. St. Louis Ave. with the assistance of the SWAT team and arrested Nathan Thomas, 40, and Lisa Brockitt, 32, on suspicion of first-degree trafficking in drugs and unlawful use of a firearm.
The team said in a news release Thursday that the arrests were the result of a monthlong investigation.
