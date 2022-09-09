SENECA, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Friday on a residence near Seneca, seizing what the team termed "a large quantity" of methamphetamine and arresting an occupant on drug and firearm charges.
An ODET news release said the raid on Condor Lane resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man on suspicion of distributing a controlled substance and being in unlawful possession of firearms.
Charges being sought through the Newton County prosecutor's office had yet to be filed by late Friday afternoon.
