SENECA, Mo. — The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant Friday on a residence near Seneca, seizing what the team termed "a large quantity" of methamphetamine and arresting an occupant on drug and firearm charges.

An ODET news release said the raid on Condor Lane resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man on suspicion of distributing a controlled substance and being in unlawful possession of firearms.

Charges being sought through the Newton County prosecutor's office had yet to be filed by late Friday afternoon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.