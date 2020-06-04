PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County judge sentenced a Neosho man to five years in prison Wednesday when he waived a preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and resisting arrest charges.
Dale W. Martin, 29, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court and then asked to change his plea to guilty on both counts, waiving a sentencing assessment in the process. Associate Judge John LePage accepted his plea change and sentenced Martin to concurrent terms of five years for trafficking in methamphetamine and four years for resisting arrest.
The charges stemmed from a high-speed police pursuit Dec. 11, 2018, that began in Anderson and ended when Martin crashed the vehicle he was driving near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Route CC.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant and a female passenger both tried to flee, but the woman was caught. She purportedly told officers that Martin was the driver and that he ran because he had warrants and because he had meth in a backpack in the vehicle.
A search of the backpack turned up 53 grams of meth, according to the affidavit.
