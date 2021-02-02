The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a drug trafficking charge that a defendant has been facing since 2018 when Joplin police came upon him and another man passed out in the middle of an intersection with more than 300 grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle.
A count of first-degree trafficking in drugs filed two years ago on Daniel A. Jackson, 39, of Joplin, was dismissed at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Assistant Prosecutor Nate Dally said the charge was being dropped in light of the driver of the car, Jeremy F. Diel, 39, of Joplin, having recently pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield to possession of the methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Dally said that plea effectively left the state with a lack of evidence with respect to Diel's co-defendant.
The arrests of the two men took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018, when an officer was dispatched to the intersection of Zora Street and Range Line Road to investigate a stalled SUV with a man passed out at the wheel.
The officer found both the driver, Diel, and the front seat passenger, Jackson, asleep inside the SUV and difficult to awaken. When the officer finally got Diel on his feet and out of the car, his speech was slurred, his eyelids were drooping and he could barely answer her questions, according to Diel's plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Springfield.
A drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle's interior, leading to a search that turned up a bag containing 314 grams of meth, according to the court document.
Diel has a sentencing hearing in federal court scheduled for Tuesday of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.