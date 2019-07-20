NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor filed a drug-trafficking charge Friday on a rural Joplin man arrested Thursday in a search of his home by agents of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.
Mark E. Burdge, 49, was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs in connection with 196 grams of suspected methamphetamine allegedly found at his residence on Highway 43 south of Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge. ODET agents also seized $24,300 in suspected drug-dealing proceeds at the address, according to the affidavit.
Burdge remained in custody Friday at the Newton County Jail with no bond set pending an initial appearance in court.
