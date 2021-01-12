NEOSHO, Mo. — A Michigan man has waived a preliminary hearing on drug trafficking charges related to a May 15 traffic stop on Interstate 44 in Newton County that resulted in the seizure of 261 grams of cocaine.
Terrence V. Macklin, 45, of Flint, Michigan, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 16.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Macklin was a passenger in a vehicle that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped on I-44 near Range Line Road for following another vehicle too closely. The trooper wrote in the affidavit that the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, and both Macklin and the driver admitted that they had smoked some marijuana back in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Further inquiries by the trooper led to a search of the vehicle that purportedly turned up two small bags of marijuana and a bag containing 261 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
