NEOSHO, Mo. — A Michigan man stopped on Interstate 44 near Range Line Road in alleged possession of about 10 ounces of cocaine waived a preliminary hearing this week in Newton County Circuit Court on drug-trafficking charges.
Tyquan S.D. Avery, 28, of Flint, Michigan, waived the hearing Monday on counts of first-degree trafficking in cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on March 30.
The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted May 15 on I-44 by a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A probable-cause affidavit states that the trooper pulled over the vehicle Avery was driving for following another vehicle too closely and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The smell of marijuana, purported nervousness of Avery and his passenger, and the vagueness of their answers regarding the trooper's inquiries about their trip led to a search of the vehicle that turned up two small bags of marijuana weighing about 13 grams and a larger bag containing 261 grams of cocaine in the glove box, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
