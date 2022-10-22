MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Miller man waived preliminary hearings this week on sexual abuse charges involving two underage girls.
Jeffrey B. Davis, 32, waived the hearings Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court and was ordered bound for trial on counts of first-degree sodomy and second-degree child molestation. Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 12.
The sodomy count pertains to alleged sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl seven years ago in Miller. The charge was not filed until September of this year while an investigation by the Lawrence County sheriff's office was in progress of another alleged act committed in May of this year with a second girl, age 15.
In the incident seven years ago, the defendant, who is autistic, allegedly pushed the girl down on a trampoline and touched her inappropriately. The more recent incident took place while the second girl was in a bathroom changing after sunbathing. Davis is accused of grabbing her from behind in a sexual manner.
