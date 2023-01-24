LAMAR, Mo. — A 32-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial on kidnapping charges in connection with a domestic disturbance involving his girlfriend Dec. 6 in Lamar.
Associate Judge James Nichols ordered Colton J. Taylor, of Miller, to be tried on counts of first-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Jan. 17 in Barton County Circuit Court.
Taylor is accused of holding his girlfriend, Cody Grider, captive inside a bedroom of her home in Lamar and beating her whenever she tried to leave. A probable-cause affidavit states that he told her she had demons in her head and was not allowed to leave.
Grider told Lamar police that she finally got away from him by using a bat to break out a window. She was treated at a hospital for a cut to her foot and injuries to her chest and back.
The judge set Feb. 9 for Taylor's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
