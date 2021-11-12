MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County prosecutor has dismissed a Miller man's felony domestic assault charge.
Prosecutor Don Trotter said a count of first-degree domestic assault that Joshua D. Porter has been facing was dismissed Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court in light of Porter having obtained mental health counseling and made other rehabilitative efforts since his arrest in the case.
Porter, 41, was charged with the offense following a domestic disturbance the night of April 2 during which he purportedly dragged his wife, Kristian Baxter, about 200 feet down a street with her hanging from the vehicle he was driving. She had reached inside the vehicle to retrieve her prescription medications when he took off with her arms extended through a window of the vehicle.
She injured her arm in the incident, according to her testimony at a preliminary hearing in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.