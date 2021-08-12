A Miller woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:17 a.m. Thursday on an off ramp of Interstate 44 at Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Demitra R. Montz, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner, the state patrol said.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the ramp and overturned, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:25 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 266, about 1.5 miles east of Halltown in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
David N. Lopez, 24, of Springfield, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Daphne L. Dodd, 63, of Ash Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield. Their injuries were termed serious.
The patrol said Lopez was driving a westbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck Dodd's eastbound vehicle head-on.
• A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 1:35 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 86, about 2 miles east of Racine in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Colton R. Beltz, 24, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was riding a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
