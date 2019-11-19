CASSVILLE, Mo. — Barry County authorities report that skeletal remains found by deer hunters Sunday in some woods near Roaring River State Park have been identified as those of a missing Oklahoma man.
The Barry County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the remains discovered about a mile off Forest Road 1150 in the Mark Twain National Forest southwest of the state park are those of Ritchie Vaughn Ellis, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
Ellis was last seen Jan. 21. He was reported missing five days later when his car was discovered along Missouri Highway 112, southwest of Roaring River State Park. Several searches of the forest near the vehicle were conducted by sheriff's deputies, state park rangers, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local fire protection district employees as well as search teams from Oklahoma without locating any sign of the missing man.
The sheriff's office said an investigation conducted after the discovery Sunday turned up no signs of foul play and that arrangements were being made to release the remains to Ellis' family.
