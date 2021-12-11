A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering at a Springfield hospital after he was shot in the face while trying to apprehend a man at the end of a vehicle pursuit in Springfield late on Friday.
Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said the suspect in the shooting, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar, was taken into custody early Saturday after fleeing the scene of the shooting. Jackman was charged by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. He’s being held without bond at the Greene County Jail.
McClure said the incident started just before 11 p.m. Friday when the trooper, whose name had not been released as of late Saturday, attempted to stop a black Chevrolet pickup in the south part of Springfield. The pursuit went through a neighborhood, then came to an end when the truck drove off a small ravine near East Armory Court, a dead-end street near Lake Springfield.
McClure said the trooper and the driver, who was armed with a shotgun, exited their vehicles and and exchanged gunfire. The trooper was hit in the face and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, McClure said.
The suspect fled on foot and was captured early Saturday morning by a trooper at a post on the perimeter set up around the area.
