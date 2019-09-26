A Missouri woman and two children were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Thursday on Highway 90, about 6 miles west of Washburn in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cheyenne Hackler, 25, and two girls, one age 3 and the other one 2, were taken by ambulance to Northwest Arkansas Hospital in Bentonville, Arkansas. Hackler's injuries were cited as moderate and those of the children as minor.
Hackler was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Hackler was thrown out of the vehicle, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.